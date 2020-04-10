Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab: It was sisterhood

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about working with Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of many blockbuster movies. Even though she has a small role in the film, the actress has always believed to become a part of good stories, no matter the length of the role. She was seen in Udta Punjab alongside Alia Bhatt, who had a much powerful role than her. Talking about working with another heroine in the film, Kareena said that she wasn't a bit hesitant to work in Udta Punjab and working with Alia was sisterhood.

On her radio show What Women Want, Kareena said, "I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, ‘This is epic.’ Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I’ll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together."

She further said that she likes how actresses come forward to support and praise each other especially through social media. "There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other’s work. I think that’s huge," she said.

"I do make it a point to message my fellow female actors when I like their work. The last female colleague who I sent a message of support was...of course, I have sent messages to Alia or Katrina (Kaif) or whenever I genuinely like somebody’s work," she added.

Currently, Kareena is enjoying her time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in quarantine. The actress has been sharing photos on social media about how she is passing her time and also treats fans with little Taimur's creativity.

