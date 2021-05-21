Image Source : INSTA/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN/MIRA RAJPUT Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput mourn Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary's sad demise

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday. According to the IAF, Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The incident took place during a routine training and Abhinav’s demise has come as a massive shock. Not just the entire nation, but several celebs have also mourned his sad and unfortunate demise. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post mourning IAF pilot's demise.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bebo shared the late Indian Air Force officer’s picture and offered condolences to his family. "Rest in peace, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," the actress wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary's sad demise

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also paid her condolence to the braveheart on social media. She wrote, "A brave young warrior lost. RIP Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. Condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones."

Mira Rajput mourn Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary's sad demise

The incident took place around 1 AM at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident occurred. The aircraft took off from Suratgarh in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan for Punjab's Halwara. It crashed soon after taking off from Halwara to Suratgarh.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

