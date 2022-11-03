Inside Kareena Kapoor's London trip: Spending her day off with Jeh, lunch date with ladies | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Pics from Kareena Kapoor's London trip

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting in London, took a day off from work to spend some quality time with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures with her son. Kareena, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, spent time in a park. The mother-son duo looked adorable in winter outfits. Along with fans, Anushka Sharma reacted to their pictures.

Kareena's play time with Jeh

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of how she is spending a day off from the shoot with her baby boy Jeh on Wednesday. The 42-year-old actress wore a half sleeve black jacket over a shirt. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and high boots. On the other hand, Jeh wore a red half-sleeve jacket with pair of black boots. On the other hand, her little munchkin was seen wearing a grey outfit with half red jacket. Jeh posed away from the camera and was seen amazed by the tall trees around him.

Jehangir stood facing a tree and Kareena kept her hand on his head with love. In another picture, Kareena looked at her son while he was pointing at something. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Kiss a tree..Be free…Fall with the love of my life (red heart emoji) #Day off from work…Loving it." Soon, Anushka Sharma chimed in the comment section and dropped a heart emoji. ALSO READ: Pathaan Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's explosive comeback will blow your mind | VIDEO

Kareena enjoys lunch date with her ladies

The 'Good Newwz' actress shared a picture from her lunch date with the ladies including her sister Karisma and aunt Rima Jain. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena treated fans with a new picture from her London trip. Posting the picture, she wrote, "Lunching with the ladies," with heart emoji. Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London. The project is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena. Apart from this, the actress will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

