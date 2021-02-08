Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOPHIECHOUDRY Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood celebs pour in Birthday wishes for Sophie Choudry

Actor, singer, and performer Sophie Choudry celebrated her 39th birthday today. As Sophie turned a year older today her fans and followers poured in their love and wishes for her. Many popular Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora, Angad Bedi, and many others took to their social media to wish the star a happy birthday.

Kareena shared a black and white picture of Sophie and wrote, "Happy Birthday Soph".

Katrina Kaif also shared a sizzling picture of Sophie and wrote, “Happy Birthday @ sophiechoudry wish you all the love and happiness."

Malaika Arora shared a throwback video and picture with Sophie.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter and shared a digital art of Sophie and wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @Sophie_Choudry - have a great one my friend- May this year bring you- good health, happiness & great success."

Actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear @Sophie_Choudry. Keep illuminating the world with your bright smiles! Loads of love to your adorable maa!"

Tusshar Kapoor also made an adorable wish for Sophie, "Many many happy returns of the day dearest @Sophie_Choudry....have a glorious year ahead with professional as well as personal success and tons of travel!"

Check out other Bollywood stars wishes on Sophie's special day.

