Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's rare throwback photo takes internet by storm

The Kapoor sisters -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been creating quite a stir on internet ever since a rare throwback picture of the siblings surfaced online. In the viral picture, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor look almost unrecognizable and fans can't get enough of their pretty looks. The Bollywood sister duo can be seen in ethnic outfit and we can also catch a glimpse of their mother Babita Kapoor in the picture.

The photo, which was shared by one of the Kareena Kapoor fan pages, has gone viral to say the least. "Most loving star sisters picture", said a user. While another commented, "Can't believe its Bebo and Lolo". Take a look at the picture here:

In an earlier interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her bonding with sister Karisma and said, "One of the biggest advantages of having a sister is that you can always share each other’s clothes. Be it some special occasion or a casual hangout, you can always sneak her favourite dress from her closet because why not (laughs)! Just like any other sister duo, Bollywood sisters also share their clothes with each other. Whenever I feel like dressing up, I always remember Lolo (Karisma). I just love her fashion sense and I follow her a lot. She used to choose my outfits and get me ready when I was a kid and I loved it. I still ask for her fashion advice as she gives great suggestions and styling tips."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrzi Medium and the actress was gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan, however, the lockdown has brought everything on hold right now, especially the entire entertainment industry. On the other hand, Karisma was last seen in ZEE5's series Mentalhood.

