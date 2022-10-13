Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'off to work' with baby Jeh in London | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor is 'off to work' with Jeh in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses in the industry today, With a career spanning 22 years, the actress is at the pinnacle of the film industry. The actress is currently in London shooting for her upcoming project with Hansal Mehta. She has been sharing sneak peeks from her London shoot. Now, she has dropped adorable pictures of herself with her munchkin, Jeh Ali Khan.

On Thursday, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with her little bundle of joy, Jeh. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor held her son Jehangir Ali Khan’s hands, and the two can be seen walking in style, while Jeh innocently looked towards his mom. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clad in a white hoodie, which she paired with light blue denim, white shoes and sunglasses. On the other hand, Jeh looked adorable in an all-black outfit with shades on.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Off to work with my Boy…but a quick Pose before we leave..#Jeh baba #Kaam pe chalo.."

The pictures went viral in no time and celebs took to the comment section to react to them. Alia Bhatt commented, "superstars" along with red hearts. Bebo's sister, Karisma Kapoor, wrote, "My loves." Saba Pataudi commented, "Oh MY, Jeh Jaan !!! Mahsha'Allah. Love U guys." Several other celebs, including Manish Malhotra, Punit Malhotra, and Amrita Arora, showered love on the post.

Recently, the actress shared the first look from the Hansal Mehta directorial. In the enticing picture, Kareena was flashing off her red hair while wearing barely any makeup against the sun. She leaned against a wall while donning a long, dark jacket. She posed next to some luggage that appeared to be related to her role in the film.

Meanwhile, besides Hansal Mehta’s next, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s next project, titled, The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Following that, Kareena will appear in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming project, which was recently announced.

