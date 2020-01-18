Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Hermes Birkin handbag. And, it's whopping price will blow your mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Hermes Birkin handbag at airport

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to the bay after vacationing in Switzerland. The actress was spotted with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan at the airport. As usual, Kareena looked gorgeous even in her airport avatar.

Kareena was seen in an all-black look with olive green boots and black glares. However, what caught our attention was her super expensive handbag worth Rs 13 lakh. She was carrying a Hermès Birkin bag worth Rs. 13,31,794.

The fashionista Bebo is however not happy with 'the diva' tag. In an interview, she told PTI, "I don't consider myself a diva. I think I am as normal a person as anyone else. I stay in my most normal clothes. I think I am the most normally dressed person when I am flying. I never sport an airport look."

Kareena was last seen on screen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie directed by Raj Mehta performed well at the box office.

She will next be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.