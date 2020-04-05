Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts 'handmade jewellery' by son Taimur in latest Instagram photo

It hasn't been long that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram and she has already been ruling it by sharing her special moments with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. As the couple is in self-quarantine, they have been spending quality time with each other and Kareena has been sharing what her little munchkin is up to/ After a series of paintings and gardening, little Taimur took to making handmade jewelry and mummy Kareena flaunted it with style.

On Saturday, Kareena shared a selfie on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a necklace made of raw pasta. The actress wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan" She also gave it the hashtag '#QuaranTimDiaries'. Check out the photo here-

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a drawing made by her son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the "in-house Picasso". Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home. Taimur drew an "ice cream". She captioned it: "The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'in-house Picasso' son Taimur Ali Khan's drawing

As the entire country has come to a standstill with 21-days lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been contributing to the various coronavirus relief funds to help the daily wage workers who have been most affected by this. Kareena and Saif also donated to a number of organisations. Taking to Instagram, Kareena had written, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind."

The Good Newwz actress then announced her support to PM Modi's CARES Fund as well. "We extend our support to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible- Kareena, Saif and Taimur…," she wrote.

Not only them, but even Karisma Kapoor also shared the news of her contribution on Instagram and wrote, "We donated , please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives."

