Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan drives away mid-week blues with stunning closeup selfie. Seen yet?

To beat the mid-week blues, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a selfie as she waited for the weekend. The 'Good Newwz' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a selfie as she flaunted her new haircut. The 'Jab We Met' star exuded elegance in the photo, as she donned an off-white collared shirt and a minimal makeup look. Embracing her peachy glow, the star had looked stunning as she pulled her luscious locks on one side of her face and made only half of her face visible.

The actor had made a slight pout as she clicked a selfie-and her eyes had a slight hint of kohl, while she smiles and poses for the lens. Taking to the caption, the actor wrote: On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend and added two laughing with teary eyes, and a 100 number emoticon.

Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora and more than 1.6 lakh fans liked the post within 40 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons in awe of the picture post.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan.

-ANI