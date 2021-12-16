Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'love in the times of Corona' moment with Saif Ali Khan will melt your heart; see pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, shared a glimpse of "love in the times of Corona" with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Bebo posted a picture of Saif from a distance, that she had clicked from a window or a balcony. In the picture, Saif, standing at the opposite building's roof, can be seen sipping a hot beverage. Kareena wrote, "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking..."

The '3 Idiots' actor had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC officials visited their residence for sanitisation.

On Wednesday, Shanaya had taken to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has contracted the virus and has isolated herself on the advice of her doctors. She wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive." She added, "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"

However, Karan Johar has not contracted it. Bebo's house help has also tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday.

-with ANI inputs