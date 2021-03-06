Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 365 days on Instagram, gives a glimpse of her social media journey

Good news! Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed a year on social media and all her posts are treat for actress' fans, followers and friends. Not just she updated her fans with her beautiful pictures and stylish outfits, Bebo also made sure to give a glimpse of her happy moments with her family and loved ones. Now, on this special occasion of completing a year of her debut on Instagram, the Pataudi Begum went down memory lane and shared a video featuring her entire journey on the photo-sharing app.

Kareena uploaded a 26 seconds video which began with a message "I lasted 365 days on the gram" and had a quick look at all the posts she shared on Instagram during the year. The clip concluded with, "Thank you for all the love. Can’t wait to share more."

Sharing the video, the diva wrote, "Shall continue to have fun..."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan. The power couple is already parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena delivered her second son in Breach Candy hospital. They became proud parents of a baby boy on February 21 this year.

Later, Saif thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their newborn son are "safe and healthy". In an official statement issued by Saif, he said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.