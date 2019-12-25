Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas bash is high on glamour; Sara Ali Khan, Malaika, Arjun, KJo attend [INSIDE PICS]

Like every year, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a grand Christmas party for the Bollywood celebrities at her house and it was LIT. From the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar, every big name in Bollywood was at the bash and looked breath-taking. On the eve of Christmas, the stars welcomed the holiday season with open arms and glamour at its best. While Sara sizzled in a white short dress, Kareena opted for a leopard print jumpsuit to make the night even hotter. Malaika has her red pout matching her gorgeous red out and Alia chose to go black for the party.
As soon as the celebrities rang into Christmas 2020, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a bunch of inside photos from the party and it won’t be wrong to say that they had a lot of fun. From selfies with Alia, Ranbir, Malaika to sexy poses with Karisma and Natasha Poonawala, KJo captured every moment beautifully and wishes his fans with the most amasing photos. Have a look-
Not just Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan also posed like a diva with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan before she set to party at father Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The Coolie No. 1 actress shared a number of photos with her brother in which they can be seen getting goofy. In one of the clicks, Ibrahim is even seen shirtless and his abs definitely leave us drooling. Sara captioned the photos saying, “Red nose reindeer....White snowflake… Virgin eggnog....Christmas cake....Get the party started....It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake”
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has earned a huge fan base for her performance in just two films- Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress will be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial love saga Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan on Valentines Day 2020. Then she has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan later next year.
