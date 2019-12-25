Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas bash is high on glamour; Sara Ali Khan, Malaika, Arjun, KJo attend [INSIDE PICS]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas bash is high on glamour

Like every year, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a grand Christmas party for the Bollywood celebrities at her house and it was LIT. From the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar, every big name in Bollywood was at the bash and looked breath-taking. On the eve of Christmas, the stars welcomed the holiday season with open arms and glamour at its best. While Sara sizzled in a white short dress, Kareena opted for a leopard print jumpsuit to make the night even hotter. Malaika has her red pout matching her gorgeous red out and Alia chose to go black for the party.

As soon as the celebrities rang into Christmas 2020, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a bunch of inside photos from the party and it won’t be wrong to say that they had a lot of fun. From selfies with Alia, Ranbir, Malaika to sexy poses with Karisma and Natasha Poonawala, KJo captured every moment beautifully and wishes his fans with the most amasing photos. Have a look-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan with her girls Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan and her main girls Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and Natasha Poonawala

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely know how to party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Christmas deers: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika and Amrita Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar's selfie is glamour at its best

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan is teh cutest in this selfie with Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are the cutest!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Strike a pose like Karan Johar and Malaika Arora!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar and Malaika Arora flaunting their pouts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar strike a pose

Not just Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan also posed like a diva with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan before she set to party at father Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The Coolie No. 1 actress shared a number of photos with her brother in which they can be seen getting goofy. In one of the clicks, Ibrahim is even seen shirtless and his abs definitely leave us drooling. Sara captioned the photos saying, “Red nose reindeer....White snowflake… Virgin eggnog....Christmas cake....Get the party started....It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan raising the temperature as usual

Image Source : INSTAGRAM No one can beat Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan when it comes to posing

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has earned a huge fan base for her performance in just two films- Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress will be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial love saga Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan on Valentines Day 2020. Then she has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan later next year.

