Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash is high on glamour; Sara Ali Khan, Malaika, Arjun, KJo attend [INSIDE PICS]

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika-Arjun and other Bollywood celebrities graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas party and looked breath-taking. Have you checked out the inside photos yet?

New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2019 6:49 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Like every year, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a grand Christmas party for the Bollywood celebrities at her house and it was LIT. From the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar, every big name in Bollywood was at the bash and looked breath-taking. On the eve of Christmas, the stars welcomed the holiday season with open arms and glamour at its best. While Sara sizzled in a white short dress, Kareena opted for a leopard print jumpsuit to make the night even hotter. Malaika has her red pout matching her gorgeous red out and Alia chose to go black for the party.

As soon as the celebrities rang into Christmas 2020, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a bunch of inside photos from the party and it won’t be wrong to say that they had a lot of fun. From selfies with Alia, Ranbir, Malaika to sexy poses with Karisma and Natasha Poonawala, KJo captured every moment beautifully and wishes his fans with the most amasing photos. Have a look-

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan with her girls Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her girls Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan and her main girls Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and Natasha Poonawala

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her main girls Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and Natasha Poonawala

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely know how to party

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika and Amrita Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Christmas deers: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika and Amrita Arora

India Tv - Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar's selfie is glamour at its best

India Tv - sara ali khan karan johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sara Ali Khan is teh cutest in this selfie with Karan Johar

India Tv - Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are the cutest!

India Tv - Karan Johar and Malaika Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Strike a pose like Karan Johar and Malaika Arora!

India Tv - Karan Johar and Malaika Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora flaunting their pouts

India Tv - Kareena, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar strike a pose

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kareena, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar strike a pose

Not just Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan also posed like a diva with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan before she set to party at father Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The Coolie No. 1 actress shared a number of photos with her brother in which they can be seen getting goofy. In one of the clicks, Ibrahim is even seen shirtless and his abs definitely leave us drooling. Sara captioned the photos saying, “Red nose reindeer....White snowflake… Virgin eggnog....Christmas cake....Get the party started....It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake”

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan raising the temperature as usual

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

No one can beat Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan when it comes to posing

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has earned a huge fan base for her performance in just two films- Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress will be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial love saga Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan on Valentines Day 2020. Then she has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan later next year.

 

