Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner Geet in fresh stills from Hansal Mehta's next | PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses who have changed the way people see cinema. The actress has reached the pinnacle of her profession because of her acting chops and charm. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Hansal Mehta's Untitled Next. The actress has a jam-packed schedule as she has been shooting in London for several days. Now, Kareena has shared a fresh set of pictures from her shoot in London, and it has sent the fans into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, the Tashan actress took to her social media account and shared glimpses from her upcoming film. In the pictures, the actress is seen in a quirky mood. One of the stills also shows the actress being questioned by the cops. She is seen glowing in the foreign land. Her caption read, "Dover Diaries, United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures@mahana_films."

The stills have piqued fans' interest, and they are eagerly awaiting the film's release. As soon as the actress shared the stills, fans flocked to the comment section reacting to it. One user wrote, "You are My first and last choice from twenty years My love." Another user wrote, "I really hope this movie does well for you." A third user commented, "Age is just a Number hence proved."

A few celebrities also commented on the post. The new mom, Alia Bhatt, complimented the actress and wrote, "Loving these looks." Ekta Kapoor also commented, "Looking fab."

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film could not live up to box office expectations. Now, apart from Hansal Mehta's next, Kareena also has Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's next, "The Crew." The aviation drama also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.

