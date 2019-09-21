THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor made revelations about her spat with Katrina and Priyanka in Aap Ki Adalat

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actress is in Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan's ancestral town, with sister Karisma Kapoor, son Taimur and her hubby. Photos and videos of the birthday celebration are all over the internet. It was an intimate but a royal affair and why not? After all, she is Begum.

Kareena, who made her debut with JP Dutta's Paltan in 2000 went on to do movies such as Jab We Met, Chameli, Omkara, Talaash, Udta Punjab. The actress not only impressed us with her subtle acting skills but also the way with which she handles her personal space.

On her birthday, we dug into our archives of a goldmine to bring to you an old Aap Ki Adalat episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The episode had the entire cast and director of 2013 film Satyagraha. Manoj Bajpayee, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and director Prakash Jha were questioned in the episode.

When someone from the audience asked Kareena about her differences with her contemporaries such as Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, she replied that she shares cordial relations with other Bollywood actresses. Karena went on to say that these are baseless rumours. When India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Rajat Sharma further prodded Kareena by asking about her ''Kaali Billi'' remark for Bipasha and bitter relationship with PeeCee, the actress called herself ''Safed Billi''. She said she enjoys Priyanka's company and talk a lot when they meet.

Further blaming it on media, the actress said that news of friendships never hit headlines because they are not exciting. Bebo even denies that she refused to give an award to Katrina.

Answering another question, Kareena said Saif made her nervous by saying that one has to recite lengthy and 'shudh' Hindi dialogues while working in director Prakash Jha's film. The actress said that she can speak Hindi but not at a fast pace. Saif scared her by saying that he has to learn 10 pages of dialogues for Arakshan. However, Prakash Jha was kind enough to allow her to speak him Hinglish, she added.

