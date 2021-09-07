Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor bond over a cup of coffee

A cup of coffee shared with your loved one is happiness tasted for sure. It seems like siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also love to bond over coffee. On Tuesday, Karisma took to Instagram Story and posted a boomerang video that shows her and Kareena clinking their coffee mugs. "Karisma, Kareena aur coffee," she captioned the clip. Kareena reposted the video and put a 'sister time' sticker on it. Although their faces are not visible in the video, their hands are holding their respective cups of coffee.

The famous Kapoor sisters are often seen spending time with each other. They also recently featured together in an advertisement.

Recently, Kareena cherished some family time with her parents and sister Karisma at her father Randhir Kapoor's house in Bandra, Mumbai. Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which she can be seen posing for a perfect family picture with her father- Randhir Kapoor, mother- Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My World," with a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Earlier, when Karisma came on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, Kareena sent in a sweet video message. "Lolo ke baare mein jitna bolun utna kum hai she has been somebody who has been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. Zindagi ke har kadam pe I am really grateful that I have a sister by my side. She is actually everyone’s angel in the family," she said in the clip.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

(With ANI inputs)