Kareena, Karisma Kapoor shares adorable photo of Taimur watching cousin Kiaan practicing taekwondo. Seen yet?

In the current situation when everyone is practicing social distancing, social media is the best way to interact with your loved ones. Be it your best friends or cousins, all of them are just a call away from you. Recently, Bollywood actresses and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor who've been quite active in terms of their Instagram activity took to online to share a recent photo of Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, the little boy can be seen engrossed in looking at what his cousin Kiaan (who is practicing taekwondo) is doing. Kiaan happens to Karisma's son. The photo which was shared by the sister duo left their fans in amazement as Taimur looked adorable as usual with his hair much longer than before.

Captioning the post, Karisma wrote, "Brothers in lockdown. Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class New normal ! #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan." While Kareena reposted the same and wrote alongside, "Loves of my life #MyBoysInLockdown #Repost therealkarismakapoor." Check out the photo here:

