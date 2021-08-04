Kareena Kapoor is super exited as Kunal Kemmu fulfills dream of visiting Ladakh | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL KEMMU, KAREENA KAPOOR Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kemmu is on cloud nine as he has finally managed to fulfil his long-standing dream of visiting Ladakh. On Wednesday, the 'Kalyug' star took to his Instagram and shared with his followers that he is currently in the land of high passes. "First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It's been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh," he captioned the video showing the mesmerising visuals from the place.

Kunal's post is giving everyone major travel goals. The post even prompted actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to visit Ladakh. Commenting on Kunal's post, the actress shared her love for the place writing, "Finally Kunal...me and Saifu love love love Ladak ...miss us," Kareena commented. While Kunal is seemingly having a time of his life, it is still unclear if he's there for a holiday or work commitments.

On the work front, last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2". He's yet to share details of his upcoming projects.

Kareena, on the other hand, was recently in Ladakh when she shot for Laal Singh Chaddha. She is all set to share screen space with her "3 Idiots" co-star Aamir Khan in his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The film is an official remake of the Hollywood flick "Forrest Gump".