Kareena Kapoor in 'food coma' after eating Jaideep Ahlawat's wife's 'kadi', shares pics from sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Vijay Varma, Sujoy Ghosh, Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a foodie and here's the proof! The 41-year-old star, who is busy shooting for her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial, recently met her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat's wife Jyoti Ahlawat and slipped into a 'food coma' after eating the food prepared by her. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation for Jyoti Ahlawat. Also, Bebo compared the Kadi prepared by Jyoti to her husband Jaideep's acting chops.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

In Kareena's Instagram story, she shared a picture of herself posing with Jyoti, and smiling for the lens. They were spotted holding a bowl of Kadhi in their hands. Kareena added a 'food coma' sticker to the appreciation Instagram story and also wrote a message for Jyoti, she said, "Thank you to the lovely Jyoti...kadi was killer just like Jaideep's performances."

In response to Kareena's story, Jyoti wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet the diva. ..'The Bebo' Thank you so much @kareenakapoorkhan."

Apart from this, the actress posted a series of photographs from the sets of her OTT film on social media. Kareena is seen posing with the crew of the movie. The snaps also featured Sujoy Ghosh with a clapboard. Kareena can be seen having gala time with her co-actors Jaideep and Vijay Varma and director Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena opted for casual wear while Jaideep sported a white shirt with black pants and Vijay donned formal wear. In one of the pictures, Kareena can also be seen with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Calling the shoot 'The best rise', she wrote, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is. @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh." ALSO READ: Karan Johar gets 'pout shamed' by son Yash Johar; Kareena Kapoor has the best reaction | WATCH

To note, Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Apart from this, she is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.