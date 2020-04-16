Kareena Kapoor can't deal with being away from her girl gang Malaika, Amrita and Karisma. Here's proof

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor can't deal with being away from her girl gang Malaika, Amrita and Karisma

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing her girl gang during the lockdown. The actress has been under quarantine with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. While she is enjoying her family time, she is also dying to meet her BFFs Malaika, Amrita and Karisma. On Thursday, the diva shared a photo on Instagram in which the four ladies are seen increasing the temperature with their hot looks.

Kareena wrote, "We’ve gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday" In the photo, Malaika, Amrita, Karisma and Kareena are seen in their fashionistas avatar as they walk out of the lobby after a bunch date. check out-

As the entire country has come to a standstill with 21-days lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been contributing to the various coronavirus relief funds to help the daily wage workers who have been most affected by this. Kareena and Saif also donated to a number of organisations. Taking to Instagram, Kareena had written, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind."

The Good Newwz actress then announced her support to PM Modi's CARES Fund as well. "We extend our support to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible- Kareena, Saif and Taimur…," she wrote.

Not only them, but even Karisma Kapoor also shared the news of her contribution on Instagram and wrote, "We donated, please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives."

