Kareena Kapoor begins new film in Kalimpong, the breathtaking view will make you pack your bags soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun shooting for her new film. On Wednesday the actress updated her fans that she is in Kalimpong for her upcoming Netflix film with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The 41-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo from the film's set in West Bengal's district. "Day 1- Kalimpong. Devotion of suspect X" she wrote in the caption. The photo shows the actress getting ready for the shoot, but it is the view that has impressed many.

With clouds hovering over the hills and the sun shining brightly, it looks mesmerising, to say the least. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi reacted to the photo by writing, "Awesome landscape...have a safe n super time." Bebo's sister and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor too reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 bestselling Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

'The Devotion of Suspect X', the third novel in Higashino's Detective Galileo series, is considered to be his most acclaimed work. It fetched him the Naoki Prize, a highly regarded literary honour in Japan. The novel won the prestigious Honkaku Mystery Award as well.

The movie, which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is Kareena's first project with a streaming platform. Sharing her about the project, Kareena in an earlier statement said: "I can't wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients: a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. It is the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

"The Devotion of Suspect X" follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Ghosh, known for thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer "Kahaani" and Taapsee Pannu's "Badla", is directing the movie from his own script.

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh's Boundscript and Seoul-based banner Kross Pictures.