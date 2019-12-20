Kareena Kapoor asks Kartik Aaryan who is he dating. Here's what he replied

Kareena Kapoor hosted Kartik Aaryan on her radio show

Kartik Aaryan's love life has been making headlines recently. First, he was linked to Sara Ali Khan and rumours of him dating his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-actor Ananya Pandey has been making rounds. So, who actually is he dating? The actor gave the answer on Kareena Kapoor's radio. When Kareena Kapoor asked Kartik about his love life and his girlfriend, Kartik said that he actually doesn't and its the media who decides who he should be linked to.

Kartik said, “Main khud bhi abhi nahi jaanta ki main kya kar raha hoon life mein. Basically, main coffee pe jaata hoon, jaise aam taur pe log jaate hai. Toh har coffee pe media ke hisaab se change ho jaata hai… Coffee ki jagah meri girlfriend change ho jaati hai. (I also don’t know what I am doing. Basically, I go on coffee dates, like people normally do. According to the media, with every coffee date, my girlfriend changes)"

Now that Kartik Aaryan's love life is on constant media scrutiny, the actor feels that dating as a celebrity is never easy. “Door se jab main doosre celebs ko dekhta tha, I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date,” Kartik added its actually very tough to be dating as celebrity because you can’t figure out if someone is loving because of who you are or your success.

On the work front, Kartik's career is giving him all the reasons to be happy. His recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh opened to positive response at the box office and is still going on well. The actor will now be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next AajKal, where the actor will be seen sharing screen space with his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

