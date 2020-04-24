Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's lovestruck photos amid lockdown has our heart

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her home quarantine period by making special memories with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The actress keeps updating her fans with the interesting activities they have been doing while locked in their house. After sharing photos of Saif and Taimur's wall painting session, the actress posted lovestruck photos of her special time with Saif. In the photo, Kareena and Saif are seen lying on the grass and sharing a special moment.

Kareena shared the photos with the caption, "Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess" Well, her fans would have also fallen in love with the couple after looking at the mushy pictures. Donning a beautiful pink dress, Kareena looks gorgeous while Saif is seen wearing casual tee and pants. The Tanhaji actor is also seen holding a book in the photos. Check out-

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. They have been married for more than seven years and their romance is still as fresh as a daisy. Well, Saif definitely knows how to keep the spark alive as he shared the secret when he appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want 2. Saif had claimed that “different interests” play a major role in keeping the spark alive.

“If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive,” he had said. Saif also clears that one should not take the pressure of keeping the spark alive all the time. “It’s a really scary thing. Like Woody Allen said, ‘I can’t keep up the same level of charm for 10 years. I’ll have a heart attack.’ It’s okay. Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the world is facing the coronavirus crisis. Bollywood celebrities have been urging fans to follow social distancing and help the daily wage workers who have been most affected by the lockdown. Kareena and Saif have also donated to a number of organizations. Taking to Instagram, Kareena had written, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind."

