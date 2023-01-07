Karan Singh Grover's birthday post for wife Bipasha Basu includes a sizzling hot photo of the couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN SINGH GROVER Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

It's Bipasha Basu's birthday and wishes are pouring in from all corners for the new mommy. On the celebratory occasion, the actress' husband and actor Karan Singh Grover shared an oh-so-hot picture featuring the two on Instagram. Along with the picture, Karan penned a long romantic note for his 'sweet baby love.' For the unversed, the much-in-love couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022.

In the picture, Karan flaunted his chiselled body shirtless while Bipasha looks at him intensely. Sharing it, Karan wished, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love, Bipasha Basu. May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, and may all your dreams come true. It's absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything." To this, Bipasha replied, "You are my life's biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much."

Also, Karan Singh Grover shared a glimpse from Bipasha's mini-birthday celebration at home.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12. Recently, their cute girl turned a month old. To celebrate the occasion, both Bipasha and Karan made special arrangements at their residence. They jointly shared a video, in which they were seen celebrating the occasion by cutting the cake. Taking to Instagram, the mommy shared a video wherein she and her Karan can be seen beaming with pride as their daughter turned a month old.

In the video, they both sang the "Happy Birthday" song while cutting the cake. Sharing it Bipasha captioned, “And just like that, Devi is one month old. Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga. #monkeylove #newparents #grateful #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi” She also shared a close-up of the cake image on her Insta story. On the cake it was written," Devi turns 1 month."

The Bollywood couple became proud parents to a girl after six years of marriage. In a post on Instagram, Bipasha shared the happy news with her fans and followers. She captioned her post, "Blessed." The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

