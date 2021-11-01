Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAKEUPBYMANGESH Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar reveals she cheated on her ex-partner

Anusha Dandekar revealed various things from her past on her recent Instagram Stories, including the fact that she once cheated on her ex-partner during her 20s. Taking to her Instagram story, Anusha wrote, "Send me a Number," for her fans. What followed next was a series of random numbers, pictures and revelations including things that turn her off, insecurities, and childhood confessions.

The revelation which grabbed most eyeballs was that the VJ-actor revealed that she was "torn, confused" during her 20s and cheated on her then-partner.

"I did in my early 20's, I was torn, confused and well figuring myself out. No excuses just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today," she wrote.

Last year, Anusha and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra broke up after many years of dating. Anusha had allegedly hinted that Karan had lied and cheated on her. During an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan said that he has been 'self-centered' in his relationship and if they would have sat and fought then things would have been different. Not only this but the actor even wished that the VJ watches the show.

Later, Anusha penned a cryptic note reacting to actor's statements in the show. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote a note talking about how people get entangled in their own lies. Anusha added that 'he and his people know the whole truth.'

There were speculations about Anusha's participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, however she quashed all such stories and requested everyone to stop making such assumptions.

On the work front, Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including 'House of Style', 'Teen Diva' and 'Love School'.

-with ANI inputs