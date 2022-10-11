Karan Kundrra birthday: Tejasswi Prakash pens heartfelt birthday wish for her beau, shares mushy photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Karan's birthday: Tejasswi posts mushy photos

Karan Kundrra turns a year wiser on October 11 as he celebrates his 38th birthday. On the occasion, wishes have been pouring in from whole Telly town for the actor. Several celebs took to their social media handles to wish the actor. Tejasswi Prakash hosted a surprise party on Monday night for her beau to make his day extra special. Now, the Naagin 6 fame took to social media and shared pictures from Karan's birthday celebration.

On Tuesday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from Karan Kundrra's intimate birthday celebration, held at a restaurant in Mumbai with only family members in attendance. In the pictures, the two look smitten in love. Karan sported black pants and paired them with a jacket with panda prints on it. He was beaming as he cut the cake. The Roadies fame showered kisses and hugs on his ladylove. Along with the pictures, Tejasswi wrote a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra."

Karan Kundrra reacted to the post with a sweet shayari. He wrote, "Ishq ne sachi marr jaana si.. je tu mildi meinu poori na.. zindagi ajj majboori na.. tere ilaava koi jaroori na.. my princess in shining armour."

Fans also flocked to the comment section to react to the post. One user wrote, "This is so Precious." Another user wrote, "Caption has my heart." A third user commented, "The best couple ever."

For the unversed, the lovebirds met on the show Bigg Boss 15. Their love blossomed inside the show, and the pair garnered a massive fan base. The fans started referring to them as 'Tejran'. Ever since the couple exited the show, they have been head over heels with each other and never fails to paint the town red with love.

