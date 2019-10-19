Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar get nostalgic as Student Of The Year clocks seven years

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic as SOTY clocks 7 years

Varun Dhawan celebrated seven years of his debut film Student Of The Year on Saturday with a tweet. Calling it a "life-changing movie", the actor thanked director Karan Johar, co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and all his fans for showering the film with love.

The actor tweeted, "#7yearsofsoty a life changing movie for me thank u to everyone who worked on this and thank u @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 and all the fans involved in making this film so loved".

The movie, which marked Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's Bollywood debut had released on October 19, 2012.

Varun's fans reciprocated the love in the comments section under his tweet.

One fan wrote, "Love lovee loveeeee! so proud of you. can't believe it's been 7 years since I have been a fan". Another fan expressed, "Can't believe it has been 7 yearss. A life changing movie for us as well".

Sidharth Malhotra also posted a note on the occasion. He wrote, “That feeling of the first day on the sets, the nervousness & the excitement... it's all so fresh in my memories. Can’t believe it’s 7 years to #SOTY already! Grateful for the journey so far. Excited for what lies ahead. Thank you guys. Love & respect”

Not just the actors but filmmaker Karan Johar also got nostalgic on seven years of SOTY. He shared a video saying, “7 years ago I made a film and a family.....a family I can proudly call my own.... I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart...thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter ...for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU! thank you @varundvn for being there for me always ...for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what “not to do”...for your pure heart...I love you! Thank you @sidmalhotra for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life....for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 and Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D". Both films are slated to release next year. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is gearing up for Marjaavan.

Student Of The Year - Official Trailer

