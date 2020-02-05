Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday celebration bash for his twins Yash and Roohi, which was attended by several celebrities and star kids.

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2020 22:07 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn 3 , see inside pics and videos from birthday bash

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned three years old on Wednesday and, the filmmaker hosted a grand birthday celebration bash in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities and star kids. Though the director-producer fits in every role perfectly, there is one role that seems anything but natural to Karan - the role of being a father. Karan loves his twins - Yash and Roohi - and his Instagram account is the proof of the same. He keeps on sharing adorable pictures of his kids as he loves to flaunt them on social media. Today, on the occasion of their birthday, proud father Karan Johar left no stone unturned in celebrating the special day in a grand manner.

The birthday boy and girl Yash and Roohi were spotted having lots of fun and games at the bash. Have a look at some adorable pictures here:

Actress Alia Bhatt gave a sweet kiss to birthday girl Roohi.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya also attended the birthday party and were seen having lots of fun. Taimur is extremely animated as he jumps around and dances.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain was seen sharing a ride with the twins.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam was also a part of the celebration.

On the work front, Karan Johar's upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Brahmastra and Netflix's Guilty, starring Kiara Advani. He will also direct the period drama Takht.

