Karan Johar's 4-year-old son Yash auditioning for dad is cutest thing you will watch today

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday treated fans to an adorable video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash Johar. KJo who has been known for launching many star kids in Bollywood took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him testing Yash's acting skills. In the video, Yash could be seen showing several expressions on cue from his director father.

Take a look:

Karan has launched many star kids in the showbiz like, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. He has also been criticized for promoting 'nepotism' in Bollywood.

On Sunday, Karan also shared an adorable picture with none other than Kajol. In the image, Karan can be seen planting a kiss on Kajol's forehead.

"#friendsforever @kajol," he captioned the photograph with a string of red heart emojis. Kajol shared the same post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Love you."

Kajol and Karan Johar's friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. They have also worked together in films such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'My Name is Khan'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions-- like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Yodha' and more.

