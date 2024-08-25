Karan Johar schools Instagram user who questioned about Roohi's mother | Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's reply on asked who's Roohi's mother

Veteran producer-director of the cinema world Karan Johar remains in the news for his personal life. Apart from work, Karan also remains in the headlines for his statements. Karan also never lags behind in giving a befitting reply to trolls. Recently, he gave a befitting reply to a user asking him about his children's mother.

Karan Johar shares Roohi's hilarious video

For the unversed, Karan Johar welcomed twins through surrogacy in the year 2017. He has named his son Yash after his father, while his daughter Roohi is named after her mother Hiroo. He enjoys every moment with his kids and even shares some anecdotes on Instagram. From celebrating festivals with the children to going out, he keeps sharing cute glimpses of the children on social media. Recently, Karan Johar shared a video of his daughter on his Instagram account. In the clip, Roohi is seen asking Siri to sing a song. When Siri does not respond, she gets annoyed and says "Sing a song. I don't like it. You sing a proper song in a rhythm. Be professional. Come on."

This cute video from Karan has tickled everyone's bones. People liked this video of Roohi a lot. Many celebs including Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan showered love on Roohi in the viral video. But a user asked in the comment section, "Who is Roohi's mother? Can anyone tell me?"

Karan Johar replied

Karan Johar known for this thick skin, didn't hold back and replied, "I AM!!! I am so worried about your confused state that I had to reply to your pertinent and relevant query."

On the work front, Karan Johar last sat on the director's chair for 2023's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. His production house just came with two back-to-back hits with Kill and Gyaraah Gyaraah.

