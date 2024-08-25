Karan Johar schools Instagram user who questioned about Roohi's mother | Read Post

Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Karan Johar became the father of twins in the year 2017 through surrogacy. He has named his children Roohi and Yash. Recently, a user asked Karan Johar about the mother of his children, to which the filmmaker answered.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2024 15:40 IST
Veteran producer-director of the cinema world Karan Johar remains in the news for his personal life. Apart from work, Karan also remains in the headlines for his statements. Karan also never lags behind in giving a befitting reply to trolls. Recently, he gave a befitting reply to a user asking him about his children's mother.

Karan Johar shares Roohi's hilarious video 

For the unversed, Karan Johar welcomed twins through surrogacy in the year 2017. He has named his son Yash after his father, while his daughter Roohi is named after her mother Hiroo. He enjoys every moment with his kids and even shares some anecdotes on Instagram. From celebrating festivals with the children to going out, he keeps sharing cute glimpses of the children on social media. Recently, Karan Johar shared a video of his daughter on his Instagram account. In the clip, Roohi is seen asking Siri to sing a song. When Siri does not respond, she gets annoyed and says "Sing a song. I don't like it. You sing a proper song in a rhythm. Be professional. Come on." 

This cute video from Karan has tickled everyone's bones. People liked this video of Roohi a lot. Many celebs including Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan showered love on Roohi in the viral video. But a user asked in the comment section, "Who is Roohi's mother? Can anyone tell me?"

Karan Johar replied

Karan Johar known for this thick skin, didn't hold back and replied, "I AM!!! I am so worried about your confused state that I had to reply to your pertinent and relevant query."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKaran Johar's reply on asked who's Roohi's mother

On the work front, Karan Johar last sat on the director's chair for 2023's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. His production house just came with two back-to-back hits with Kill and Gyaraah Gyaraah. 

