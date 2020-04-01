Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi ask him to wear 'simple clothes' in this hilarious video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been spending quality time with his twins Yash and Roohi during the home quarantine period. He has been sharing videos on Instagram showing the kids having a gala time with their grandmother. In the latest video, KJo showed Yash and Roohi in his closet and asked them to help him chose an outfit to wear. Interestingly, when Karan Johar asked them about his sense of style, the kids confessed that they don't like it.

In the video, when Karan Johar asked his daughter Roohi if she likes her father's clothes, she directly said 'no'. Then the filmmaker turned to his son Yash and asked him what clothes should he wear and he replies, 'simple clothes'. Watch the video here-

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, it received much love from the fans. Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the video and many of them even agreed with the kids. Reacting to the video Arjun Kapoor commented, "I agree with yash. Give us a simple look." Shweta Bachchan said, "Hahahahahah this is the best!!!" Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff wrote, "n the inner sanctum! Cuties"

On the professional front, Dharma Productions have suspended the shooting of all their films in response to the meeting by the FWICE and the film bodies ending the shooting of all the entertainment products.

