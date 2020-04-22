Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi look too cute as they sing, play guitar in latest video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is spending quality time with his twins Yash and Roohi during the coronavirus lockdown. He is regularly sharing videos on Instagram showing his kids getting goofy in his wardrobe or making fun of him. On Wednesday, KJo shared another cute video of the twins in which they are seen singing a song for him. In the video, Karan introduces Yash and Roohi as 'two very talented musicians in the house' and focuses the camera on them. The two little munchkins then start singing and playing guitar. Well, it won't be called the best we have heard but Yash and Roohi look absolutely adorable while at it.

Karan Shared the video saying, "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance!" Earlier, KJo had shared another video in which his kids have made fun of singing and asked him not to sing again. Looks like this is sweet revenge. Check out the video-

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, it received much love from the fans. Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the video. Reacting to the video, Shweta Bachchan called Yash and Roohi, 'Puddings', while Smriti Irani and Maheep Kapoor were all hearts for their song.

On the professional front, Dharma Productions have suspended the shooting of all their films in response to the meeting by the FWICE and the film bodies ending the shooting of all the entertainment products. Their last release, Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part 1: the Haunted Ship has premiered on Amazon Prime Video amid lockdown.

