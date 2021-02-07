Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Karan Johar's twins Roohi, Yash's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia shower blessings; check pics

Ace producer and filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash celebrated their 4th Birthday on Sunday. Karan's adorable kids have been the talk of the town for their funny antics. During the lockdown, we came across several pictures and videos of Roohi and Yash that made many fans and followers time bearable and gave them a good laugh. As the kids turned a year older today, Karan's close friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture of Roohi and Yash with Taimur. She wished, ''Happy Birthday Yash and Roohi. God bless you.''

The picture screams cuteness, all three of them are seen posing for the camera. Yash is seen donning in a yellow and white kurta pajama while Taimur rocked the Indian look in a white kurta-pajama set. On the other side, Roohi is seen posing like a diva in a light shade suit with a pink Barbie bag.

Actress Neha Dhupia also wished the kids and wrote, "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Earlier wishing his kids a happy birthday Karan also took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video of Yash and Roohi. He wrote,"A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash."

In the video, Karan is heard wishing the kids. Yash and Roohi are in Karan's closet and they are seen saying that are tired because his clothes are too shiny. Aren't the kids too cute?

Watch some more fun videos of the kids here: