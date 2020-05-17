Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's son Yash suggesting unique hair cut idea is too cute for words. Watch video

After treating fans with the fun quiz, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has now shared a new video on Instagram where he can be seen interacting with his son Yash once again. The young boy has now come up with a new way of cutting the hair amid the lockdown and it's probably something you've never heard before. Yash, in the latest edition of 'Lockdown with the Johars,' suggested his father that the tresses can be chopped by taking medicines. The 47-year-old director is seen asking Yash if he thinks he needs a haircut too which he innocently replies, "I just cut my hair."

Further, Karan quipped and asks, "But dadda's hair is also very long, even your hair is very long...how do we cut our hair? When will we cut?" The toddler shows a bottle of medicine, and innocently says, "With Medicine!" While Karan is seen talking to Yash, one can witness his daughter Roohi crawling on a sofa chair as she climbs on it.

Captioning the Instagram video, Karan wrote alongside, "My son has suggested a unique way of cutting hair! Please don't try this at home! #lockdownwiththejohars." Have a look at the same here:

A lot of Karan's industry friends commented on the same and one amongst those was actress Deepika Padukone who couldn't ignore Roohi who left her in splits with her lurking in the backdrop. She commented, "please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar" with 3 laughing with teary eyes emoji.

On Saturday, Karan shared a video in which he can be seen asking some questions to Yash. "Part quiz! Part school memories! #lockdownwiththejohars ..PS don’t miss his answer about his country!," Karan wrote alongside.

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

