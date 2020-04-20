Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are back, this time to make fun of his 'kurta' by Manish Malhotra

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been imposed in the country, Bollywood celebrities who have been staying back at their homes are showing their creative side on social media. Sailing in the same boat is filmmaker Karan Johar who from quite some time was sharing adorable videos of his kids-- son Yash and daughter Roohi in a segment which he termed '#lockdownwiththejohar.' However, he went on a short break but now it seems that his kids are back in action, this time to make fun of his expensive designer kurta made by Manish Malhotra. Yet another funny video of his children showed them playing with the piece of cloth and calling it 'Mamma’s Kurta' despite the fact that it was Karan's.

Karan in the video says, "Excuse me, what are you'll holding?" to which Yash and Roohi reply, "Mumma." He breaks down into laughter and tells them that it's his as he says, "This is not Mumma's kurta. This is dada's kurta. Dada's friend Manish Malhotra has made it for me. You think this is Mumma's kurta? No, please don't say that."

He shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, "Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback." Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out some more videos of the kiddos here:

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer 'Takht' coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

