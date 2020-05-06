Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are back, target bathtub this time and call it 'useless.' Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are back, target bathtub this time and calls it 'useless.' Watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi who have been entertaining ever since the lockdown began are back after the short gap. In a new video shared by Johar on Wednesday, they were seen giving their father a reality check about his bathroom. The videos in the series called #LockdownWithTheJohars have been shot at various spots inside KJo's house and this time it is the huge bathtub, with high-end fittings and fixtures that caught the attention of the children. In the video, the director is seen laughing at his daughter's statements about how useless the big tub is to which he agrees and says, "It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever."

Meanwhile, Yash fiddles with one of the taps and when asked about what he is doing he replies, "I am washing dada." The video was shared on Instagram with a caption, "Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars." Have a look:

Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi have become internet stars with their presence on their father’s Instagram account. Have a look at his videos with kids Yash and Roohi here:

Karan on Tuesday shared a photo flaunting his grey hair and asked for the roles of a father to all the daring directors. He wrote, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy)."

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer 'Takht' coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

