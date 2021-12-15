Karan Johar blasts rumours, says gathering of 8 not 'party' as family tests COVID negative

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar

Bollywood celebrities received a lot of flack for allegedly flouting COVID norms after Kareen Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested COVID positive earlier this week. Several media reports stated that the two actresses recently attended a private party where they contracted the virus. The gathering was held at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Blasting rumours and trolls, the filmmaker on Wednesday took to his Instagram Stories to set the facts straight. He released a statement informing that he and his family have tested negative for COVID 19.

Sharing a lengthy note, he stated that a gathering of eight is not a 'party' and his house is not a COVID 'hotspot'. Further he thanked BMC for their cooperation during the tought times. Read Karan Johar's full statement here:

"My FAMILY AND I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE...I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them to," he wrote, adding, "To some members of the media I would like clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And y hone which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no "hotspot" of covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat this pandemic lightly.

"My request to certain members of the media is to to excercise some restrains in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar(sic)."

Meanwhile, RTPCR report of Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor came negative. Both of them have been asked to live separately under the BMC COVID protocol, while Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is in isolation in a separate room on the 6th floor of Hiralaya Apartment in Juhu and is undergoing treatment for COVID. She has mild symptoms.

Reportedly, Maheep went to Karan Johar's house on December 8 for a party in the same car in which Seema Khan was travelling. Seema was the first one to report that she has tested COVID positive. After that reports of Maheep, Kareena, Amrita also came positive.