When Karan Johar met 'Rocky And Rani' aka Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt in London

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt

'Rocky and Rani' Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are both in London. The duo was snapped having a hearty meal at a restaurant in London, by none other than their director Karan Johar, who is having the time of his life with his family, mother Hiroo Johar and kids, Yash and Roohi. As he stepped out in the city to explore, the filmmaker bumped into Rocky and Rani. Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of them. He captioned the photo, "I found Rocky and Rani!"

For the outing, Alia can be seen wearing a black oversized sweatshirt while Ranveer posed in a blue-white striped shirt that he layered with a chic Gucci sweater. Alia wore pink Louis Vuitton sunglasses and added a touch of gold with chunky earrings. For the unversed, Karan Johar is returning as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar's Instagram Story

Earlier in the day, Karan's close friend and designer Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Alia and Karan and it looks like the celebrities are having a mini-reunion in London! Alia, in the photos, could be seen wearing a white shirt with black sunglasses but what caught everyone's attention was the pregnancy glow which was evident in the clicks. ALSO READ: Pakistani actors support Alia Bhatt after she criticised post on her pregnancy: 'Women don't need...

In the series of photos posted by Manish, Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Sara Ali Khan and Gauri Khan were also seen enjoying themselves in London.

Talking about Kareena, she has been in London for quite some time with her family. She also attended a rock concert by the British brand 'The Rolling Stone' with Saif and Taimur earlier this week. Moving further in Manish's string of photos, he also shared a picture with Philanthropher Natasha Poonawalla and Kareena. Natasha is known to be very close to Kareena and her group of girlfriends. ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable as she poses with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra in London

After this, Manish went on and shared another stunning photo, in which he was seen posing with the 'beauties' of Bollywood, including Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan among others. Manish captioned the picture, "With the beauties."

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor are also in London. They visited Sonam on Tuesday evening for dinner. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty and her family are also vacationing in London. Well, it definitely looks like a lot is brewing under the London sun as our celebs enjoy some time off from work.

(With ANI inputs)