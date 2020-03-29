Karan Johar's little boy Yash thinks Amitabh Bachchan can 'take away' coronavirus. Watch video

Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
Filmmaker Karan Johar is having the best quarantine with kids Yash and Roohi. Look how his dotting son feel Amitabh Bachchan can protect us all from the novel coronavirus.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2020 18:22 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest video with his son Yash on COVID-19 has a quirky Amitabh Bachchan connect. Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself talking to his son Yash. Karan asks him: ‘Yash, how sad these corona times are. Who do you think will take it away? How do you think this coronavirus can leave our life?" To which, Yash replies "Amitabh Bachchan". The clip on the photo-sharing website currently has over 3,41,208 likes.

A "stumped" Karan then says if he should call Big B, whom he referred to as Mr Bachchan and request him to do so, telling him that Yash wants this coronavirus to go away. Just when he says that he will call Amitabh, Yash replies: "Amitabh Bachchan no coming to my room." Big B's son an actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: "Too cute". The veteran actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote: "Haha... Miss them."

Fight Against Coronavirus

There is someone who can take away the #coronavirus

Karan has become quite active on social media, considering the fact that he is home these days with his mother and kids and quarantining as the country gets lockdown for 21-days as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

Hiroo and Roohi ❤️ #toodles #motherdaughter

-With IANS inputs

