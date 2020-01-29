Image Source : TWITTER Karan Johar honoured to receive Padma Shri alongside Kangana Ranaut, says wouldn't mind working together

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were announced as the recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour recently.

While there is no love lost between them, Karan Johar put aside the animosity and said that he is honoured to receive the award alongside Kangana Ranaut, The filmmaker also added that he wouldn't mind working with her in the future if he feels that the Queen actress is deemed fit for the role.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan spoke about feeling shocked at getting Padma Shri and was in Italy when he got the news. About getting the award alongside Kangana, Karan mentioned that she is an actress who has proved her prowess with her films and according to him, she deserved it. The My Name Is Khan filmmaker mentioned that he respects what she brings to the table as an artist and tomorrow, if he has a film for her, he won’t hesitate to call her.

Karan said, “So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana.” On working with Kangana, Johar said, “Tomorrow, if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I’m a filmmaker and she’s an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also congratulated Karan Johar and said,“I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

