Karan Johar has THIS to say on Kangana Ranaut slap controversy | WATCH

For the last seven years, a verbal cold war has been going on between actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and ace filmmaker Karan Johar. It all started when Kangana appeared on Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan and called the director, 'the torchbearer of nepotism'. Since then Ranaut has spoken many things against Karan Johar on many occasions, while Karan has also not shied away from answering Kangana, but today something different has happened. Recently, when Kangana Ranaut reached Chandigarh airport to visit Delhi for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, she was slapped by a CISF security guard. Today Karan Johar attended the press conference where he was asked to react to Kangana's slap row.

Here's what Karan Johar said

Today Karan Johar was answering media questions during the trailer release of his next production house's film 'Kill'. During that time, someone asked about his thoughts on Kangana's slap row. In response to this question, the director said, 'I do not support any kind of physical or verbal violence'. This statement by Karan Johar is going viral on social media. Many users are also praising Karan while expressing in favour of the entertainment industry. Some users are saying that now both of them should forget the past and move forward.

Kangana Ranaut slap controversy

The Manikarnika actor said that she was hit by a CISF female guard after she was going for a security check at Chandigarh airport. Kangana posted the video and revealed that she even asked the guard the reason behind the slap. "Hello, friends! I am getting several phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly I am safe and I am perfectly fine. The accident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during a security check. As soon as I moved forward, the CISF security guard at the other cabin waited for me to pass by her and then she hit me on my face. She also abused me. When I asked her why she hit me then she said that she is a farmer protest supporter. I am safe but my concern is, how are we going to handle the rise of terrorist and extremism in Punjab." said Kangana Ranaut.

CISF constable detained

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 pm on Junw 9 when Ranaut was at the Chandigarh airport to board a flight to Delhi. Mayank Madhur, who was accompanying Kangana, tried to slap Kulwinder Kaur. After this, a complaint was given to the police by Ranaut. Following the accusation, Kaur was detained in the Commanding Officer's room where she was questioned about the incident.

