Karan Johar has the sassiest reply to trolls says, 'I want to do what pleases me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's Instagram post

The well-known filmmaker Karan Johar has finally lashed out at the trolls who have been bugging him since he came up with the seventh season of his famous talk show, 'Koffee with Karan'. Many have expressed displeasure with him talking about the sex lives of celebrities. Karan has recently shared that he is shocked to see people's reactions to a fun talk show. Karan has been constantly trolled about the content of the show where he discusses various deets of Bollywood including the love and sex life of celebrities.

Talking about Koffee With Karan, Karan shared his happiness with Bollywood Hungama after the success of the show and said he wouldn’t want to change his way of being because of some people. “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy. Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like Why is Karan talking so much about Alia? Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives? And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things”.

He further explained his thoughts behind the show. “Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analyzed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are”.

On the work front, Karan is all set to direct Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It's slated to release next year. Also, Dharma Productions recently completed 10 years in the industry.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor: ‘Miss your noise'

Also Read: Goodbye Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan starrer shows little promise

Latest Entertainment News