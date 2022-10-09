Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Karan Johar has the sassiest reply to trolls says, 'I want to do what pleases me'

Karan Johar has the sassiest reply to trolls says, 'I want to do what pleases me'

Karan Johar has the sassiest reply to the trolls who have been trolling him for discussing celebs' sex lives on his show Koffee with Karan. Check out what he has to say on this.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 17:07 IST
Karan Johar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's Instagram post

The well-known filmmaker Karan Johar has finally lashed out at the trolls who have been bugging him since he came up with the seventh season of his famous talk show, 'Koffee with Karan'. Many have expressed displeasure with him talking about the sex lives of celebrities. Karan has recently shared that he is shocked to see people's reactions to a fun talk show. Karan has been constantly trolled about the content of the show where he discusses various deets of Bollywood including the love and sex life of celebrities.

Talking about Koffee With Karan, Karan shared his happiness with Bollywood Hungama after the success of the show and said he wouldn’t want to change his way of being because of some people. “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy. Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like Why is Karan talking so much about Alia? Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives? And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things”.

He further explained his thoughts behind the show. “Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analyzed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are”. 

On the work front, Karan is all set to direct Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It's slated to release next year. Also, Dharma Productions recently completed 10 years in the industry.

 

Related Stories
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar reveals, 'Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies'

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar reveals, 'Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies'

Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: KJo calls Ranveer his 'fashion buddy,' denies choosing Janhvi over Sara

Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: KJo calls Ranveer his 'fashion buddy,' denies choosing Janhvi over Sara

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar breaks silence on not inviting Taapsee Pannu on the Koffee couch

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar breaks silence on not inviting Taapsee Pannu on the Koffee couch

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor: ‘Miss your noise'

Also Read: Goodbye Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan starrer shows little promise

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News