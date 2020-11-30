Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar gives it back to troll in style who called him 'favourite wife'

For celebrities, getting trolled online is a normal thing and the recent one who was made fun of was none other than Karan Johar. The Bollywood filmmaker recently came under the radar of online trolling based on the recent released Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. It all happened when a Twitter user addressed to Karan and wrote "I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is Karan Johar.#NetflixIndia." This caught the attention of Johar who gave it back to him in the most sassy manner. Read to find out how he reacted!

Replying to the Twitter user, Karan tweeted, "Ok this really made me laugh! A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!" Have a look at the coversation here:

Ok this really made me laugh! 🤣

A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc! https://t.co/nuelRifxzI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2020

Speaking about Karan's appearance in the show, he is seen quite often. He appeared at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's grand party and even in Doha where the four ladies viz Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari were vacationing.

The show recently embroiled into a controversy when with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who slammed KJo for taking his title. Karan apologised to Bhandarkar ‘for any grievance that has been caused to him during the course of the last few weeks’ and clarified that the title has been chosen keeping the ‘non-fiction format of their reality-based franchise series’ in mind.

The web series chronicles the lives of star wives. The trailer of the show revealed that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond. The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and will release on Netflix on November 27.