Karan Johar even loses his hands on Coldplay concert tickets, says can't get everything

At this time, the whole country is excited about the Coldplay concert in India. For the unversed, it is a British alternative rock band, which was formed by singer Chris Martin and guitarist Johnny Buckland in 1996 at University College London. At this time, this band is constantly making headlines, because their tickets for the year 2025 tour started selling, which were sold out in the blink of an eye. There is a flood of reactions on social media from those who got and those who did not get tickets. Now famous Hindi film producer and director Karan Johar has also joined the bandwagon. The filmmaker shared a sarcastic post confirming that even he didn't get the concert tickets.

Karan Johar shared a funny post

On Monday, Karan shared a story on his Instagram, in which he mentioned the craze for Coldplay tickets. Through his post, he tried to express that despite all the facilities and special rights, there are some things which are beyond his reach. He wrote, Dear Privilege, I like that Coldplay and Mini Kelly always keep you grounded. You can't always get everything you want."

Coldplay band will tour India in the year 2025

Let us tell you that Coldplay will also perform in India during its Music of the Spheres Tour in the year 2025. This popular band will perform at DY Patil Stadium on 18, 19 and 21 January. There is tremendous enthusiasm about this across the country.

Busy with the release of 'Jigra'

At the same time, Karan Johar is busy these days with his upcoming film 'Jigra'. He is associated with this film as a producer. The film will be released on October 11 this year. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen in the lead roles in the film.

Karan Johar's OTT debut is being claimed

Recently, many reports have claimed that veteran filmmaker Karan Johar is now going to make his OTT debut. He is making a big-budget web series for Netflix. It is being said that the casting process has been started and efforts are being made to bring together many famous artists. According to the report, it will be filmed in the year 2025 and released in the year 2026.

