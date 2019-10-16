Karan Johar gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 21 years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar pens an emotional note

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar became emotional as his first directorial film Kuch Kuch Hota has clocked 21 years. The film released on 16 October, 1998 and managed to win viewers’ hearts. From the peppy songs to the stellar acting of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the film till date is called the true recipe of the blockbuster. As the film achieves a milestone today, director KJo took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for all the love this film received.

Karan johar wrote, “Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place.. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH”

Not just the star cast or the songs, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gave one of the most iconic dialogues to the fans that they use till date. ‘Pyar dosti hai ... agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta ... kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin ... simple, pyar dosti hai’. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t remember this dialogue especially if you are a 90s kid.

The film instilled the definition of romance, love and friendship among the youth and the growing up generations. Earlier, KJo also hinted at making a sequel of his blockbuster film which left the audience extremely excited. The rum9ours hit the internet that he is all set to cast Alia Bhatt in the role of Anjali for the sequel. However, the filmmaker later cleared that he is no mood to do that.

Karan Johar had said during an audience interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year that he didn’t even have the script when he approached Shah Rukh to work in his first film. He said, “I had no script, and just had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him. He bought into my bullsh*t! I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie... Tabu, Urmila (Urmila Matondkar), Aishwarya (Aishwarya Rai) turned me down, and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani's part after Aditya Chopra recommended her."

Also read:

Shah Rukh Khan fans want confirmation on new film with Tamil hitmaker Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan scores 39 million followers on Twitter, thanks fans

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page