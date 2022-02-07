Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar celebrates his twins Yash, Roohi's 5th birthday with heartwarming note

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is quite active on social media. Every now and then he treats fans with either announcement of his projects or adorable photos and videos of his kids. Yet again he did the same and left in awe. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he marked the 5th birthday of his adorable twins Roohi and Yash Johar by sharing a heartwarming social media post dedicated to them. The 'My Name Is Khan' director took to his Instagram handle and shared a video compilation of all the cute moments of his children.

In the clip, both twins could be seen posing for the pictures with different props to enjoy some time with their father. It concluded with a cute picture of Karan posing with his children.

Expressing his love for them, in the caption, Karan penned a short heartwarming note. It read, "To my lifeline.... My purpose.... My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives..... they are 5 today.....I can't wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me .... Roohi and Yash."

As soon as he did the same, a number of wishes started pouring in for the brother-sister duo from not just fans but also celebs. Some of them were from Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Suzzane Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and others.

See the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Celebs comment on Karan Johar's post

Image Source : INSTA Celebs comment on Karan Johar's post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Yodha' and more.

-With ANI inputs