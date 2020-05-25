Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR Karan Johar celebrates birthday with kids and mom Hiroo Johar, unveils new look

Karan Johar ditched his grey mane on his birthday, and opted for a more youthful look. The filmmaker said he decided to colour his hair when his children asked him why he was looking old. The filmmaker turned 48 on May 25. He revealed his new look on Instagram with a video.

"Grey hair can elicit multiple reactions. I can personally relate to it as I got all kinds of comments from uber cool to hello uncle," Karan said. "When my kids asked why I was looking old, I decided to try and colour my hair at home," he added.

Karan Johar celebrated his 48th birthday with twins Yash and Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar in his Mumbai home amid the lockdown. The filmmaker shared a video of the cake cutting where hid kids can be seen eating the cake forbidding him to do so as they think that their father will 'become fat". Watch the fun video here:

Ever since the lockdown started, K.Jo was seen flaunting grey hair on social media. Last month, he opened about his new look.

In a video conversation with actor Varun Dhawan, Karan was seen sporting grey hair. He said: "I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday."Varun complimented Karan for his hair and said: "You look like a Bond villain."

Varun asked the director why didn't he colour his hair, he replied: "Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my greys a bit."

On another instance, he shared a selfie in that look, and wrote: "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can't afford to be choosy)."

