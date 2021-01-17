Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Karan Johar to make big announcement about next release; is it about Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer?

Filmmaker Karan Johar is going to make a huge announcement on Monday related to his upcoming project. The same was confirmed by the director himself on his social media handle where he shared a post and raised the excitement of his fans on Sunday. If reports are to be believed, the big announcement will include the title and first look disclosure of the much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer. Not much details have been revealed, but it is being said that the pan-India movie will be an action-entertainer that will release in Hindi and other South languages. For the unversed, it is tentatively titled 'Fighter' and its first look will be out tomorrow, January 18 at 10:08 AM.

Taking to Twitter, Johar shared a post that read, "Stories are not inspired by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core. In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all. Tomorrow, we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It’s time to put your game face on. Title And First Look Out Tomorrow."

The same was captioned, "Bringing together cinema beyond languages to entertain all! #StayTuned, something BIG dropping tomorrow @ 10.08 am! #Announcement."

Cinema is set to cross all linguistic barriers to entertain one and all! Big news dropping tomorrow at 10:08am, watch this space for more!! pic.twitter.com/pIaF2iwUbb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 17, 2021

The Arjun Reddy actor will be seen in a never before avatar and along with others was recently in Thailand where he took training in mixed martial arts. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the movie will also feature actors like--Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu. The film will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Charmme Kaur and will be presented under the banners of Dharma Productions.

Significantly, last year, Karan Johar's troubles increased when his name cropped up in the nepotism controversy after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, there was a lot of ruckus about the alleged drug party at his house in 2019. The notice was sent to him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to which he said that drugs were not used in the party. The party was attended by many top actors including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Apart from this film, Karan Johar will bring for his fans 'Takht' this year, which will feature actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnavi Kapoor.