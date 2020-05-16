Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar asks son Yash about the country he lives in, his response will leave you in splits. Watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar 's adorable videos with his kids--son Yash and daughter Roohi have been breaking the internet ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. Just recently he shared a glimpse of the munchkins dancing to the tunes of Simmba's Aankh Marey song. On Saturday, he has yet again treated the fans with a new video in which he can be seen having a fun quiz session with Yash. In the video, he can be seen asking Yash about his name, the city, and the country he lives in. However, what catches attention is the kid's answer to the last question to which he replies with the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the same in which he is seen asking the questions but the reply that the little one gave left him and everyone in splits. Captioning the post, Karan wrote, "Part quiz! Part school memories! #lockdownwiththejohars ..PS don’t miss his answer about his country!" Have a look at the same here:

Sharing the previous video, Karan wrote, "We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey".

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi take over his closet, ransack his bathroom, shame his singing capabilities, and more in the fun and cute videos. Have a look at some of them here:

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

