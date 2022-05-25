Netizen imagines Karan Johar's action film: Predicts 'Leads will do toodles instead of dhishoom'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar

Karan Johar on his 50th birthday announced that he will be making an action film next. It is something which is not expected from KJo. After all, he's the one to make people believe in fancy colleges, high-end fashion and of course fairy tale romance. Remember Student of the Year 1 and 2, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to name a few? After netizens were done guessing who could be the lead actor in Karan's film, they moved on to imagine how the movie will turn out to be.

The creative lot that social media has imagined Bentleys flying in the air and actor reciting toodles instead of dhishoom. They had many such fun imaginations about Karan Johar's action film. Check out!

While the filmmaker didn't share any details about the project, he shared that he will begin the shoot for his film after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film will hit the screens on Feb 10, 2023.

The announcement was made by Karan via an Instagram post where he shared a "note of reflection and one of immense excitement".

He wrote: "I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it is kind of a mid point of my life but I cant help my wannabee millenial self from existing. Some call it a midlife crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'."

He added that he has worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and feels blessed to have had the best experience ever.

"Telling stories creating content nurturing talent and watching the finest artistes performing in front of my privileged eyes.... These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for all the brickbats, bouquets, praising souls, the public trolls ... all of it. It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth."

Karan shared that the one aspect that "I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on the special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature..."

"'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will release on February 10, 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."