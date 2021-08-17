Karan Boolani fulfills Rhea Kapoor's wish to run away & marry in her living room; shares new wedding pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Karan Boolani fulfills Rhea Kapoor's wish to run away & marry in her living room

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Boolani wasn't less than a fairytale. From her striking outfit to the venue Rhea made sure that her wedding was done exactly how she wanted it to happen. On Tuesday, the film producer shared fresh pictures fromn her D-day on social media platform. Rhea also revealed that she wanted to run away and get married in her living room. She also thanked husband Karan for making her wish come true.

Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote in the caption: "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible."

Take a look:

Rhea's wedding was an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance. The Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event earlier.

Making an official announcement, Rhea shared the first wedding picture with her husband Karan. Along with the photo, the filmmaker wrote a heartfelt note about her 12-year-old relationship.

"12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she captioned the photo

Rhea looked breathtakingly beautiful on her special day. Later, she also shared details about her wedding outfit.

Rhea Kapoor is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. It's time now for 'Rhea Di Wedding'.

Rhea is the senior actor Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita Kapoor's younger daughter. Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

